San Francisco teachers union endorses BDS, calls for end to Israel aid

The teacher’s union for the San Francisco Unified School District passed a resolution on May 19 in support of the anti-Semitic BDS movement.

The United Educators of San Francisco (UESF), which represents 6,200 teachers and school staff, became the first American K-12 public school union to endorse BDS. The resolution was passed shortly before Israel and Hamas agreed to a ceasefire on May 20, reported the Jewish News of Northern California.

The union’s resolution in support of BDS was titled “Resolution in Solidarity with the Palestinian People.” At the end of the document, the union called to endorse BDS. The motion also called on the Biden administration to end aid to Israel, denouncing Israel’s “regime of legalized racial discrimination.”

Four union members spoke against the resolution while approximately a dozen spoke in support, reported Tempest magazine.

Tyler Gregory, the Executive Director of the Jewish Community Relations Council, told the Jewish News that the resolution was “factually inaccurate” and “inflammatory.”

“Rather than supporting all students whose families may be impacted by the conflict, Israelis, Palestinians, Jews, and Arabs, this vote will contribute to Jewish students feeling unsafe and (unwelcome) in San Francisco public schools,” he said. “We are committed to fighting for fair and inclusive policies to support Jews and other marginalized communities in public education.”