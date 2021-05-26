MK Zandberg: 'We'll join any agreement Yesh Atid makes'

MK Tamar Zandberg (Meretz) on Wednesday morning spoke about her party's agreements with MK Yair Lapid's Yesh Atid party.

In an interview with 103FM Radio, Zandberg said that she hopes to receive the Environmental Protection Ministry, while fellow Meretz MK Nitzan Horowitz will receive the Health Ministry and MK Esawi Frej the Regional Development Ministry.

Though it is still not clear whether a "government of change" can be formed, Zandberg emphasized that her party "will join any agreement Lapid makes."

Whether a government is formed, she said, "depends on other partners in the 'bloc for change' and if they decide to join this process and keep their commitment to prevent fifth elections."

She added, "I want to remind you that right now, as of this moment - there is no government - not right, and not left - that isn't supported by representatives of the Arab population. And I think that statement and its message are not a coincidence."