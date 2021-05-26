American doctors refuse to operate on Israeli child with cancer

Readers around the world have followed the story of the Kirschbaum family, who lost a son in the Meron Lag Ba’Omer tragedy. Their lost son, however, is not the main source of the headlines: Six-year-old Malki Kirschbaum has a severe case of liver cancer, and doctors advised the family to fly from Israel to America as soon as possible for a full liver transplant.

Despite being a family of modest means, barely up from the shiva of the sudden loss of their teenage son, Mr and Mrs. Kirschbaum booked the family tickets to America and scheduled the life-saving procedure. Unclear as to how they would cover the costs, they resolved that above all else, they must save their daughter’s life.

The Kirschbaums landed in Pittsburgh today, and now face a terrifying predicament. Despite unity from donors worldwide who helped to fly them there, they have now been told that they must pay the full price of the procedure (minimum $200,000 + additional expenses) before Michali can go into the operating room.

Michali’s parents, siblings, extended family, and neighbors are currently praying for her recovery, and that there should be a miraculous raising of funds that will allow her to get the transplant she needs. It is impossible to know how much longer she can hold out without a new liver.

If you or a loved one would like to help the Kirschbaum’s afford Michali’s transplant, you can donate via Vaad HaRabbanim’s fund on their behalf.