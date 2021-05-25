Nasrallah has trouble speaking in warning to Israel

Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of the Hezbollah terrorist organization, appeared to have trouble speaking during a warning address to Israel Tuesday night.

"Israel must understand that a response to damage to the holy sites in Jerusalem will not be stopped within the borders of the resistance in Gaza," Nasrallah claimed.

"The equation to be reached is as follows: Jerusalem - a regional war. Israelis must understand that any such move means a regional war that will end in its destruction," he added.

The terrorist leader stopped to cough several times during his speech and even had trouble speaking.