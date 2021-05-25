US to reopen Jerusalem consulate closed under Trump

On Tuesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that the US would reopen its consulate in Jerusalem that served as a diplomatic office for its relations with the Palestinian Authority, restoring a mandate that had been cut during by the Trump administration, reported the Associated Press.

Trump had moved the consulate’s PA-related operations to a unit of the US ambassador's office when his administration moved the American embassy to Jerusalem.

Blinken did not give a timeline for reopening the consulate. He made the announcement after meeting Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah.

The Trump administration closed the consulate, which functioned as a the “main diplomatic mission” for American contact with the PA, in March, 2019 after moving the US embassy to Jerusalem.

The consulate's mandate was moved to a unit inside the newly opened embassy.

"This decision was driven by our global efforts to increase the efficiency and effectiveness of our diplomatic engagements and operations," State Department spokesperson Robert Palladino said in a statement at the time. "It does not signal a change of US policy on Jerusalem, the West Bank or the Gaza Strip."