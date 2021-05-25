White House says half of US adults fully vaccinated

The US will cross the 50% milestone today in the number of adult citizens who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

“Today, the United States will reach 50 percent of American adults fully vaccinated,” a White House official said, according to AFP.

Over 60% of adults have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine so far.

Maine is the state with the highest vaccination rate, with 62% of adults fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to CNN.

Over half a million Americans have died from the coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic