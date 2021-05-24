Bennett considering deal with Likud even if Netanyahu doesn't have a majority

The 'change bloc' is considering passing a law which would dissolve the Knesset if Yair Lapid fails to form a government. The move would prevent the mandate to form the government from being passed on to the Knesset after Lapid's mandate expires in nine days.

Meretz MK Issawi Frej has already submitted a proposal to dissolve the Knesset, in coordination with Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid. Sources close to him say there is currently no intention to pass the bill, but when Lapid's mandate is closer to expiring the 'change bloc' will take it up if there is no other option.

Kan 11 News reported that New Hope chairman Gideon Sa'ar made it clear that he would not join a Lapid-led government without Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett. On the other hand, Bennett continues his negotiations with the Likud, and is considering concluding an agreement with Netanyahu, even if the incumbent prime minister does not have a majority to form a government.

Lapid said today at the beginning of his faction meeting that he believes that Naftali Bennett made a mistake when he stopped the negotiations to form a coalition with Yesh Atid and stated that he would work to get him back. "I hope he comes back. It's something that sometimes happens in political life. It could be that sometimes it also changes the opening conditions," Lapid said

He added that the chances of forming a government are not high but he will work for that goal and anyone who wants to come and talk, his door is open to him. "While we are here, our negotiating teams in Kfar HaMaccabiah. As long as there is a chance, we will turn every stone to form a government. The change government we are trying to form is not a compromise. It is the goal. It is what the State of Israel needs today as breathing air."

New Hope chairman Sa'ar today ruled out the possibility of him entering a Netanyahu-led government. At the beginning of his faction's meeting, Sa'ar said: "I repeat: we will not sit in a Netanyahu-led government. Those who served for more than 12 consecutive years are responsible for the processes of loss of governance. Those who caused the damage will not be able to repair," Saar emphasized.