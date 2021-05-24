MK removed from Knesset podium while holding burned Bible

MK May Golan (Likud) was removed from the Knesset podium Monday afternoon after she held up a burned Chumash (Five books of Moses) which was taken from a synagogue which was set on fire in Lod.

MK Golan called out to the Arab MKs: "This burning smell will constantly remind us how strong our ancestors' right to this land is, it is an eternal testimony to the events of this year."

Golan was removed from the podium due to the presentation of the Chumash being against the Knesset's bylaws.

About a dozen synagogues were burned in Arab riots which took place in Lod over the last two weeks.