Bennett: Government with Netanyahu's opponents not on the agenda now

Yamina chairman says Likud offer acceptable, but Netanyahu bloc still short of seats needed to form government.

Arutz Sheva Staff ,

Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett said at the weekly Yamina faction meeting Monday that the possibility of forming a government led by him but including far-left parties is not on the agenda.

"The Likud's proposal to the party is satisfactory, but the problem is that the Likud does not have a government with us either," Bennett told his party members. "The possibility of a government with Netanyahu's opponents has been dropped for the time being."

Earlier, the Likud presented an offer to Bennett of the positions of defense minister and deputy prime minister. In addition, MK Ayelet Shaked was offered a senior ministerial post and the Yamina party was offered further leadership positions in the government and Knesset.



