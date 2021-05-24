'The judges don't understand the riots'

Israel's law enforcement agencies have criticized the courts for their management of the Arab riots which began last month, Israel Hayom reported.

"The police arrest suspects and the courts release them," a senior law enforcement official told Israel Hayom.

The site added that police are fuming, due to the fact that since the beginning of the riots, 1,552 suspects have been arrested, and over 1,000 of them have been released - mostly by the courts.

"The courts do not yet understand the enormity of the event, and what has happened in cities across the country," the official said. "The police request an extension of the arrest for the purpose of investigation, and the judges release the suspects."

"The police's problem is the courts, which in a good scenario allow us to extend the suspects' arrest," he added, noting that the police are investing much effort in investigation of the riots. "Together with our efforts, there are enforcement bodies which have not internalized that there has to be much harsher punishment."

