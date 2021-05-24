Blinken: Two-state solution is the only way

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday reaffirmed US support for a two-state solution.

Speaking to ABC and quoted by AFP, Blinken asserted that the two-state solution is the only way to provide hope to Israelis and Palestinian Arabs that they can live "with equal measures of security, of peace and dignity."

"If there isn't positive change, and particularly if we can't find a way to help Palestinians live with more -- with more dignity and with more hope, this cycle is likely to repeat itself, and that is in no one's interest," the Secretary of State said.

Blinken's support for a two-state solution restates a long-time US goal, though he conceded that this was not "necessarily for today."

His remarks follow the ceasefire that went into effect in Gaza last Thursday after 11 days of fighting.

Blinken said the ceasefire would help mark a pivot from violence to "something more positive" and added, "That has to start now with dealing with the grave humanitarian situation in Gaza.

"Then reconstruction, rebuilding what's been lost, and critically, engaging both sides in trying to start to make real improvements" in people's lives, said the Secretary of State.

He was asked how the Biden administration could ensure that aid would go to ordinary Palestinian Arabs and not help Hamas terrorists who launched thousands of rockets at Israel.

"We've worked in the past and we continue to work with trusted, independent parties that can help do the reconstruction and the development, not some quasi- government authority," replied Blinken.

"The real challenge here is to help the Palestinians and particularly to help the Palestinian Authority deliver better results for their people, and of course, Israel has a profound role to play in that too," he added.

Blinken announced last week, following the Gaza ceasefire, that he would travel to the Middle East in the coming days.

The Secretary of State has said in the past that the Biden administration supports the so-called “two-state solution”, a policy shift from the previous administration of Donald Trump.

While Trump said while in office he thought the two-state solution “works best”, he also said he would be comfortable with what the sides ultimately decide on.

Trump last year unveiled his so-called “Deal of the Century” peace plan, which Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas was quick to reject, saying it would be relegated to the "dustbin of history."

Past efforts under the Obama administration to broker a peace agreement failed in 2014 when the PA unilaterally applied to join international organizations in breach of the conditions of the talks.