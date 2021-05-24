Poll: Likud - 30 seats, Yesh Atid - 21

A poll conducted for Channel 12 News following Operation Guardian of the Walls found that if elections were to be held today, the Likud would be the largest party in Israel with 30 seats, followed by the Yesh Atid party with 21 seats and the Blue and White party with ten seats.

Aryeh Deri's Shas party wins nine seats in the poll, while the United Torah Judaism faction and the Religious Zionist faction each receive seven seats.

The Labor party has six seats, as do Yisrael Beytenu led by Avigdor Liberman and New Hope led by Gideon Saar.

The Yamina party led by Naftali Bennett wins five seats, the predominantly Arab Joint List wins five seats, the Meretz faction receives four seats as does Mansour Abbas' Ra'am party.

If direct elections for Prime Minister were held today, the poll found, Benjamin Netanyahu would receive 40% support, and Yair Lapid would win 35%.

25% of respondents said they would not vote or that they do not know who they would vote for.

On the question of “are you for or against the ceasefire as agreed at the end of Operation Guardian of the Walls?” 35% said they were for the ceasefire, 47% said they are against it and 18% said they do not know.

When asked which side won Operation Guardian of the Walls, 28% answered that Israel won, 16% said Hamas won, 2% said both sides won, 50% said neither side won and 4% said they do not know.