Wife of leading Religious Zionist rabbi is hospitalized

Rebbetzin Esther Lior, the wife of Rabbi Dov Lior, a leading Religious Zionist rabbi, has been hospitalized and is in serious condition.

On Friday afternoon, just prior to the beginning of Shabbat (Sabbath - ed.), MK Itamar Ben Gvir (Otzma Yehudit) published a request to pray for her health.

"Please pray for the welfare and healing of Rebbetzin Lior, the wife of the leading sage Rabbi Dov Lior, may he live long," he wrote.

"She is in serious condition," he added.

He noted that her name is Esther, the daughter of Rivka.