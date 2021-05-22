UN Security Council refuses to condemn Hamas

The United Nations (UN) Security Council called for Israel and Hamas to keep to the ceasefire, emphasizing the need to provide humanitarian aid to "Palestinians."

Israel's Foreign Ministry responded to the Council's announcement, saying: "We thank President Biden and the US administration for their continued support of Israel and its right to defend its citizens, as well as for its activity at the Security Council."



"The full responsibility for this escalation lies with the Hamas terrorist organization, which chose to initiate rocket fire at Israel’s capital of Jerusalem, the areas surrounding the Gaza Strip, and other cities in Israel.



"It is very unfortunate to see that the Security Council has ignored the launching of over 4,000 rockets at Israeli civilians from populated areas in Gaza. Hamas uses the people of Gaza as a human shield, cynically exploits their suffering, and shoots at border crossings in order to prevent the entry of humanitarian aid, food, medicine and electricity into Gaza from Israel.



"We expect that the international community condemn and disarm Hamas, and ensure Gaza’s rehabilitation while preventing the diversion of funds and weapons to terrorism. Israel continues to be committed to the fate of the captives and missing persons being held by Hamas in Gaza, and insists on their safe return.



"Israel thanks the countries that supported Israel’s right to defend itself and will continue to do so against any threat against its citizens."