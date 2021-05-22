FM Ashkenazi: 'Any future agreement must include guarantee for Israel's security'

Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi (Blue and White) on Friday afternoon said he had spoken with his Egyptian counterpart, Sameh Shoukry, about the ceasefire and regional security.

Just prior to the beginning of Shabbat (the Jewish Sabbath, which begins Friday at sunset and ends on Saturday at nightfall), Ashkeanzi tweeted: "A few minutes prior to the beginning of Shabbat, I held an important conversation with Sameh Shoukry, the Egyptian Foreign Minister."

"I thanked him for the Egyptian commitment and efforts to achieve quiet and security stability in the region.

"I emphasized to him that any future agreement will need to include in it a guarantee for Israel's security interests, especially the return of quiet and stability for the residents of southern Israel, a cessation of the arming and strengthening of Hamas, and Israel's obligation to bring back those who are captured and missing, who are held by the terror group.

"We agreed to meet as soon as possible to continue discussing these issues."

Two IDF soldiers, Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul, were killed during a UN-brokered ceasefire in Operation Protective Edge. Their bodies are still being held by Hamas.

In addition, two Israelis who are mentally unwell, Avera Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed, are also being held by Hamas.