Yahya Sinwar, Hamas leader, leaves his bunker for the first time

Yahya Sinwar, leader of Hamas in Gaza, was seen Saturday in public for the first time since the ceasefire between Israel and the Hamas terror group.

On Saturday morning, he was seen visiting the family of Gaza Brigade Commander Basam Issa, who was eliminated at the beginning of Operation Guardian of the Walls.

During the visit, Sinwar embraced Issa's son.

According to Hamas, Sinwar, Hamas Chief of Staff Mohammed Deif, and Marwan Issa survived the Israeli attempts to eliminate them during the fighting.

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz (Blue and White) sent a threatening message to Sinwar, saying that at no point in time during the fighting did Israel cease its attempts to eliminate them, "and at no point in time will we cease" attempts to eliminate them.

"I say to the Hamas leaders who act against the State of Israel and conduct these operations: their blood is their own responsibility."