Biden: There is no shift in my commitment to the security of Israel

US President Joe Biden stressed on Friday that there is no change in his commitment to Israel’s security.

Speaking during a joint press conference with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Biden was asked if the shifting position on Israel within the Democratic Party have shifted his own view on Israel.

"There is no shift in my commitment to the security of Israel. Period. No shift, not at all," he replied.

Biden the added, "But I'll tell you what there is a shift in: we need a two-state solution. It is the only answer."

He also stressed that Israel’s right to exist must be recognized in order for peace to be made possible.

"My party still supports Israel. Until the region says unequivocally that they acknowledge the right of Israel to exist as an independent Jewish state, there will be no peace," said Biden.

The President also indicated he will work to help people in Gaza rebuild their homes following the recent round of fighting which ended on Thursday when a ceasefire went into effect.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)