Police arrest Arab who shoved police officer on Temple Mount

Police on Friday arrested an Arab rioter who was seen shoving and knocking down a police officer on the Temple Mount, while the crowd at the scene cheered for the attack.

The incident occurred when officers entered the Temple Mount plaza after rocks and firebombs were thrown by rioters at the end of Friday prayers.

A video circulating on social media showed a police officer running alone on a staircase in the Temple Mount compound.

When he reached the top of the stairs, one of the rioters pushed him and knocked him down.

