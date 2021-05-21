Montreal police put in place "response plan" to protect Jewish areas of city

Montreal police have put in place a response plan to deal with threats made against the Canadian city’s Jewish community, specifically online posts threatening to attack heavily Jewish areas.

On Thursday, police said that the plan has been implemented in Côte-St-Luc, Côte-des-Neiges and Outremont, areas with significant Jewish populations, in order to “maintain a sense of security among citizens,” reported the Montreal Gazette.

The plan will provide a larger police presence with an increase in patrols and a call up of extra officers in advance of future protests.

In a statement, Montreal police said they are “well aware of the threats now circulating against the Jewish community.”

In a Friday joint statement, Federation CJA and Canadian Jewish advocacy organization the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) said that there have been an “alarming number of provocative incidents targeting Jewish Montrealers” and that both are in “close contact with law enforcement, who have made arrests and are investigating a number of these incidents as hate crimes.”

"There are no excuses for driving through Jewish neighbourhoods with the intent to terrorize Jews," said Federation CJA CEO, Yair Szlak. "Death threats and threats of violence against Jews on the street or online are horrendous and must be unequivocally condemned. Jews are not fair game, no matter your position on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. We must all stand united against hate. There is simply no room for anti-Semitism or hate of any kind in our society."