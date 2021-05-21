'Even Hamas doesn't realize yet the damage we did to them'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed victory Friday in the latest round of fighting with the Gaza Strip, saying that Israel's 11-day counter-terror operation caused serious damage to the Hamas terrorist organization.

Speaking to reporters Friday afternoon in a joint press conference with Defense Minister Benny Gantz and IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi, Netanyahu said that the Gaza-based terror group Hamas had suffered far worse damage than media reports have indicated.

"We hit the terror group hard. The public doesn't know everything yet, nor does Hamas. Our accomplishments will be revealed in time. At this point I can say that we did bold, unprecedented things, without getting drawn into unnecessary adventures," said Netanyahu, hours after a ceasefire went into effect, ending Operation Guardian of the Walls with no ground incursion into the Gaza Strip.

"We managed to cause serious harm to Hamas, with minimal harm to Israel."