Pro-Israel, pro-Palestinian Arab protesters clash in Manhattan

Pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian Arab protesters clashed in midtown Manhattan on Thursday, even after Israel and Hamas agreed to a ceasefire in Gaza, Fox News reports.

Videos posted by independent journalist Leeroy Johnson showed multiple fights breaking out in the middle of Times Square as police try to dispel the scuffles.

An NYPD spokesperson said police are on the scene. One video showed at least one pro-Palestinian protester being arrested.

Thursday’s incident marks the second time in the past week that clashes broke out in Manhattan between pro-Palestinian Arab and pro-Israeli protesters.

Last Tuesday, thousands of protestors scuffled during parallel demonstrations in New York City, with police in Manhattan erecting metal barricades between the two groups.

New York police officers attempted to keep the groups separated, but videos posted to social media showed pro-Palestinian protestors breaking free through barricades and police in an attempt to reach and physically assault pro-Israel demonstrators.

On Wednesday, Jews were attacked by anti-Israel activists in Manhattan’s Upper East Side.