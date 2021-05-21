Pakistani Foreign Minister uses anti-Semitic slur in CNN interview

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister, Shah Mahmood Quresh, made anti-Semitic remarks during an interview on CNN regarding the fighting in Gaza.

Quresh asserted during the interview that Israel has "deep pockets" and "they control media".

“Israel is losing out. They’re losing the media war. Despite their connections, they are losing the media war. The tide is turning,” he said.

When asked by the interviewer, Bianna Golodryga, what that means, he replied, “[The Israelis] are very influential people. They control media.”

Golodryga then fired back at the minister, saying, “I would call that an anti-Semitic remark.”

Later in the interview, she once again pushed Quresh about his remarks, saying, “I’m personally offended as a journalist. You began this conversation by suggesting that Israel has ‘close friends and powerful friends in the media. That is an anti-Semitic trope.”

The Pakistani minister denied that his remarks are anti-Semitic, saying, “No. What I’m saying is the perception. Look at the perception the world has. You cannot ignore that…negate it by giving biased coverage.”

