Israeli Ambassador storms out of UN GA debate

Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, today left the UN General Assembly hearing on the Israeli operation in Gaza, after the Palestinian Authority's foreign minister accused Israel of what he called a "deliberate massacre of children in their sleep."

Erdan, who will also deliver a speech during the debate, will attack the UN member states and claim that they are backing a terrorist organization when they compare it with a sovereign democratic state like Israel.

At the beginning of the debate, the President of the UN General Assembly, Volkan Bozkır, said that the role of the Assembly was "to give the Palestinians the feeling that we are hearing them and addressing their problems."

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addressed both sides in his speech and called for an end to the fighting. However, he expressed significant empathy for the Palestinian Arabs. "I call on Israel to stop evacuating Palestinian families and deporting them from their homes in the West Bank and East Jerusalem - these are occupied territories," he said.