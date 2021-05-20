Jim Jordan: Why won't Covid committee investigate virus origins?
At hearing of the House Special Committee on the Coronavirus, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) asks why committee won't look into Covid-19 origins.
Jim Jordan
Reuters
|
