Barrages of rockets fired at Israel's south

Egypt is continuing its efforts to achieve a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, and the model currently under discussion is a "ceasefire in stages."

Despite this, several barrages of rockets have been fired towards Israeli civilian centers, including towards Ashkelon, Netiv Ha'asarah, Karmia, Zikim, Kerem Shalom, Kissufim, Nahal Oz, and other areas.

At approximately 1:00p.m., another barrage of rockets was fired towards Be'er Sheva. There were no injuries or reports of damage.

At the same time, the IDF resumed its attacks in Gaza, targeting a multi-rocket launcher belonging to Hamas in Khan Yunis. As a result of the attack, the rockets which had been set on the launcher exploded.

In addition, IAF fighter planes attacked two weapons storerooms located in the homes of two Hamas air officials.

Earlier on Thursday, Hamas terrorists fired an anti-tank missile at a truck bus near the Gaza border. The vehicle was empty, but a soldier standing nearby suffered light injuries from shrapnel.