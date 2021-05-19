Jewish Google employees demand company condemn Israel

A group of Jewish employees at the Google corporation have called on the company to condemn Israel's attacks on Gaza over the past week and a half.

In a letter submitted internally, the employees called on CEO Sundar Pichai to publicly condemn Israel for the “direct recognition of the harm done to Palestinians by Israeli military and gang violence,” The Verge reported.

The letter further calls on Google to focus on Palestinian Arab employees, provide relief for Palestinian Arabs, “reject any definitions of antisemitism that hold that criticism of Israel or Zionism is anti-Semitism," and to terminate “all contracts with institutions that support Israeli violations of Palestinian rights, such as the Israeli Defense Forces.”

The letter was written by the Jewish Diaspora in Tech group, which split off from the umbrella group for Jewish Google employees, Jewglers, over the larger group's refusal to publicly condemn Israel.

The letter has reportedly received 250 signatures.