Video: Unpacked
When the world turned its back on European Jewry
In 1938, reps from 32 countries attended the Évian Conference to provide a solution to Jewish refugees from Germany. None was reached.
Holocaust. Auschwitz concentration camp
When the world turned its back on European Jewry
