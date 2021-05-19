France pushing for Gaza ceasefire at UN

France is pushing a resolution at the UN Security Council calling for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, which it plans to bring for a vote in the coming days if the fighting continues, a French source told Barak Ravid of Axios on Tuesday.

According to the report, the move surprised the Biden administration, which has blocked three previous Security Council statements on Gaza. The French could use the draft resolution to get the US to apply more pressure on Israel to stop its military operation.

France circulated a draft to several members of the council on Tuesday. The move was coordinated with Egypt and Jordan following a summit between French President Emmanuel Macron, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi and King Abdullah II of Jordan.

The draft resolution, is based on public statements in support of a ceasefire made by the Biden administration in recent days, according to the French source, in order to make it more difficult for the U.S. to veto a resolution that's based on its own policy.

Ravid noted that in order to block the resolution, the US would have to use its veto power which is something the Biden administration, which has pledged to strengthen multilateralism, will be reluctant to do.

Earlier on Tuesday, Al Arabiya reported that Egyptian mediators have proposed a truce between Israel and the terrorist organizations in Gaza, which will begin on Thursday at 6:00 a.m.

If the proposal is accepted, it will put an end to Operation Guardian of the Walls after a week and a half of fighting.

Contacts between the parties, mediated by Egypt, are taking place while the fighting in the Gaza Strip continues. Terrorist organizations continue to fire hundreds of rockets at Israel's southern communities while the IDF continues to retaliate by attacking terrorist targets in Gaza.