IDF believes it can get Mohammad Deif

The IDF and Shin Bet today (Tuesday) asked the political echelon for more time to carry out the military campaign against terrorists in the Gaza Strip, since, according to them, there is an opportunity to reach "quality goals" in Gaza in the near future - chief of which is senior Hamas figure Mohammad Deif, the head of Hamas' military wing and the leader of the current terrorist war against Israel.

According to a report by journalist Dana Weiss, the defense establishment has asked for more time for Guardian of the Walls, in order to realize the potential that has opened up in the Gaza Strip.

The IDF refers to the results of Deif's possible elimination as the "Qasem Soleimani effect", the leader of the Iranian Quds Force that was killed in Syria by the United States. The military says that eliminating a page can change the equation in the region over time - and ask the political echelon for more time to reach its full potential.

On the other hand, officials in the cabinet say: "The IDF has brought tremendous achievements, we have had enough. We need to know when to stop, otherwise we will enter a dangerous shuffle and Hamas can drag us into a war of attrition."