2 soldiers wounded by gunfire near Beit El

Two IDF soldiers were wounded in a terrorist shooting outside Beit El Tuesday afternoon.

One of the soldiers was lightly wounded while the other was lightly to moderately wounded. Both soldiers were shot in the leg.

Emergency responders treated the wounded at the scene and evacuated them to the hospital.

A general strike has been declared among the Arab population of Israel and Judea and Samaria in support of Hamas during the current rocket barrages against Israel, with an increasing number of attacks on Jews and security forces both within Israel and in Judea and Samaria.

This morning, a terrorist was killed in a failed bombing attack at Gross Square in Hebron.