Massive rocket barrage on Israel's south

Gaza terrorists launched a massive rocket barrage on southern Israel shortly before midnight on Tuesday, with red alert sirens blaring throughout the Negev.

The latest barrage follows another barrage earlier Tuesday in which two workers were killed in a direct hit on a packaging factory in the south.

Twelve Israelis have been killed so far in the rocket attacks which began last Monday, Magen David Adom reported Tuesday. Ten have been killed directly by rocket strikes, while two people died of injuries they sustained while running for shelter during rocket barrages. 324 Israelis have been injured.

Hamas and Islamic Jihad have together launched over 3,000 rockets at Israel in the last nine days, mostly in concentrated barrages designed to overwhelm Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system.