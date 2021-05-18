Terrorist killed at entrance to Hebron Jewish neighborhood

Scene of the attack

An Arab terrorist was killed Tuesday morning during a failed bombing attack in the city of Hebron.

The terrorist approached IDF soldiers stationed at Gross Square in Hebron, carrying a knife, a 'Carlo' style submachine gun, and a pipe bomb he apparently intended to hurl at the soldiers.

The soldiers spotted the terrorist and opened fire.

During the incident, the pipe bomb exploded in the terrorist's hands.

The terrorist was killed during the abortive attack.

No injuries were reported among the IDF forces at the scene.

An army bomb squad was dispatched to remove the remnants of the pipe bomb.

The abortive attack took place at the entrance to the Avraham Avinu neighborhood, one of the Jewish enclaves near the Tomb of the Patriarchs.