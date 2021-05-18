IDF shoots down drone near Jordan Valley

The Israeli military shot down an unmanned aircraft which approached the Israeli frontier early Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred before dawn Tuesday, when an unmanned aircraft was spotted approaching the Israeli border in the northern Jordan Valley area, near the Emek HaMaayanot Regional Council.

An IDF spokesperson said Tuesday that Israel's air defense network tracked the drone aircraft before it was shot down.

Wreckage of the unmanned aircraft landed in Israeli territory and were collected by the IDF.