'Let IDF win': Demonstrators rally outside PM's residence

Demonstrators gathered on Monday night outside the Prime Minister's Residence in Jerusalem in support of the IDF and Israel's security forces.

The demonstrators urged Prime Minister Netanyahu to continue the military operation against Hamas until the terror group is crushed and to quell the rioting that has erupted throughout mixed Jewish-Arab cities in Israel.

The demonstration, which was attended by many residents of mixed Jewish-Arab cities, was organized by the Zionist organization Im Tirtzu, My Israel, Ramle Residents Headquarters, Lod Community, Nachala, Choosing Life Forum of Bereaved Families, Otef Tachana HaMercazit, and more.

Im Tirtzu CEO Matan Peleg said at the demonstration: "The Prime Minister and other decision makers need to understand that their policy of delaying serious issues has failed miserably. If we fail to deal with Hamas and the large amounts of illegal weapons and the "Palestinianization" phenomenon within the Arab community, we will find ourselves in a civil war. If not today then in five years. The writing is on the wall."

Peleg added: "We are calling on the government to launch an operation aimed at confiscating all of the illegal weapons, prosecuting all those who participated in the riots, and destroying the Hamas command and infrastructure."

Member of the Ramle City Council Harel Shoham said: "We support coexistence, but coexistence is not when one side wants peace and the other side does what it wants, including shooting, bombing, arson, and rock-throwing. Peace cannot be achieved by imaginary forgiveness and the willingness of only one side to contribute."

Ribi Abromovitch, a resident of Lod, said: "We in the community of Ramat Eschol in Lod thought that we were living in a place that gives hope to the country and exemplified the coexistence between Jews and Arabs. But we saw the true face of our neighbors.

"The situation is still very explosive and can ignite any moment. The Arabs are still hoarding weapons in their mosques. As it stands now, I cannot let my daughters come back home! If there isn't a significant operation to eradicate the criminals here in Lod, to confiscate the illegal weapons, and to re-establish the peace, the State of Israel will be facing a large problem."

Sara Haetzni-Cohen, Chairman of My Israel, said: "The State of Israel abandoned the residents of the mixed cities. We demand that the government fixes this failure – not through a temporary fix but through a root canal, which is removing the illegal weapons and imposing heavy penalties on the rioters. We will not rest until our brothers and sisters can return to live peacefully in their homes."