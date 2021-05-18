Biden to Netanyahu: I support a ceasefire in Gaza

US President Joe Biden spoke today with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

According to the official White House readout, during the call President Biden reiterated his firm support for Israel’s right to defend itself against indiscriminate rocket attacks.

Biden welcomed efforts to address intercommunal violence and to bring calm to Jerusalem. He encouraged Israel to make every effort to ensure the protection of innocent civilians.

According to the White House, the two leaders discussed progress in Israel’s military operations against Hamas and other terrorist groups in Gaza.

The President expressed his support for a ceasefire and discussed U.S. engagement with Egypt and other partners towards that end.

The two leaders agreed that they and their teams would remain in close touch.