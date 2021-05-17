IDF Chief of Staff: Operation to last at least another 2 days

IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi met Monday night with the heads of the local authorities in the south whose communities have been under fire by Hamas and Islamic Jihad rockets for the last week.

Kochavi told the heads of the authorities that the operation in Gaza would continue for at least another two days, during which the IDF would intensify some of its attacks: "Your leadership and the resilience of the civilians are very powerful. Hamas was wrong when it fired eight days ago in the direction of Jerusalem, it did not think that was what would happen."

"Hamas was surprised by the power, the methods and the achievements and it is now suffering a very severe blow. The operation will continue as long as necessary," Kochavi noted at a meeting in which Home Front Command General Uri Gordin also took part.

Sderot Mayor Alon Davidi, who participated in the meeting, said afterward: "We promised to give all the support as needed just to restore peace to the residents of the south and the State of Israel. I can say with great appreciation, that there is someone here for us to trust. Thank you for your thorough and professional work and for guarding Israel day and night. Let the IDF win."