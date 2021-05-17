U.S. discusses renewed financial aid with PA leader

Financial aid as part of $480 million in aid allocated by Qatar, in Gaza

Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Muhammad Ishtayya met with U.S. envoy to the Middle East Hadi Amr in Ramallah. The two discussed recent fighting between Israel and Hamas.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA noted that Ishtayya stressed the need to "stop Israeli aggression in the Gaza Strip."

He also called on the U.S. administration to prevent the, "displacement and ethnic cleansing policy" implemented by Israel and "Jewish settlers" in Jerusalem, particularly in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, as well as Israel's "attacks on the al-Aqsa Mosque and Christian religious sites."

According to the report, the U.S. envoy noted that the administration was working to stem the escalation in Gaza and focused on the need for a two-state solution.

In addition, the two discussed of renewed U.S. aid for the PA announced by President Biden, with Ishtayya requesting that it be given in accordance with national priorities and development plans.