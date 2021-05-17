Report: Gantz, Netanyahu in talks to form unity government

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz are in talks to form another unity government as Israel continues to face rocket barrages from the Gaza Strip, Channel 12 News reported.

According to the report, these contacts may mature only after Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid's mandate to form the government expires, and only if Netanyahu thinks he has no chance of winning a direct election for prime minister.

According to the proposals passed between the parties, Gantz will be the prime minister first for a year and a half and the defense minister, while Netanyahu will be the alternate prime minister and will remain in the prime minister's residence on Balfour street.

For the time being, it seems that the government, if formed, will not have the parties split the ministries equally because Netanyahu is not willing to grant equality to a party with just eight seats. However, Gantz will get 6 ministers and a veto right in certain areas.

A report by Dafna Liel states that the main bone of contention is control over the Ministry of Justice and legal appointments.

The Prime Minister's Office states that the details are incorrect and that they are not involved in politics. The Blue and White party responded: "It was not and did not happen. Gantz is dealing with Israel's security and is committed to the change bloc, even if Netanyahu offers Gantz the moon, he will not go with him."