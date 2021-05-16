Terror in Jerusalem
Terror attack reported near Old City of Jerusalem

6 people injured in apparent ramming attack near the Old City of Jerusalem

Tags: Old City Of Jerusalem Jerusalem Car Terror Attack
David Rosenberg , | updated: 5:37 PM

Scene of the attack
צילום: חזקי ברוך

A terrorist attack was reported Near an entrance of the Old City of Jerusalem Sunday afternoon, just hours before the start of the Shavuot festival.

The ramming attack occurred outside of the Old City's Damascus Gate, on the edge of the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

Six Israeli police officers were injured in the attack, according to initial reports.

Israeli security personnel stationed near the Gate opened fire on the terrorist, neutralizing him.

MDA emergency first responders were dispatched to the scene to treat the injured officers and evacuate them to Hadassah Mount Scopus hospital for further treatment.

One of the victims is listed in moderate condition, with five more in light condition.



