Terror attack reported near Old City of Jerusalem

A terrorist attack was reported Near an entrance of the Old City of Jerusalem Sunday afternoon, just hours before the start of the Shavuot festival.

The ramming attack occurred outside of the Old City's Damascus Gate, on the edge of the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

Six Israeli police officers were injured in the attack, according to initial reports.

Israeli security personnel stationed near the Gate opened fire on the terrorist, neutralizing him.

MDA emergency first responders were dispatched to the scene to treat the injured officers and evacuate them to Hadassah Mount Scopus hospital for further treatment.

One of the victims is listed in moderate condition, with five more in light condition.