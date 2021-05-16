Report: Iran closing in on completing work on uranium factory

Bloomberg News is reporting that Abolfazl Amouei, spokesman for the country's national security commission, announced Iran was in the final stages of completing work on a uranium metal factory near the city of Esfahan.

As part of the Islamic Republic's push to pressure the US administration into dropping sanctions and returning to the 2015 nuclear deal, Iran is making a push to have the plant ready to to go by the end of the month.

On May 10, it was reported that the governor of the Central Bank of Iran, Abdolnasser Hemmati, urged the United States to remove banking sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

Iran has been insisting on the removal of sanctions as a pre-condition on its returning to full compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Hemmati was quoted as saying.

Iran has gradually scaled back its compliance with the 2015 deal in response to former US President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the agreement in May of 2018.

It has continued to do so even as current President Joe Biden continues to indicated his desire to return to the deal.

The US and European Union both said recently that more work was needed to revive the 2015 deal, while Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the "negotiations have achieved 60-70 percent progress."

On Thursday, CNN reported that the Biden administration was weighing unfreezing $1 billion in Iranian funds that the country could use for "humanitarian relief."