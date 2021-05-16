The real truth about Israel's war

Iran's enrichment of uranium is now up to 63 percent according to the United Nations International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). Is it a simple coincidence that Hamas, which is funded by Iran, planned its operation around Jerusalem Day? The Grand Ayatollah of Iran Ali Khamenei condemned acts of aggression in Jerusalem, stating that Israel only understands the language of force.

Jerusalem Day commemorates the unification of Jerusalem, establishing Israel’s control over the Old City in the aftermath of the June 1967, Six-Day War. Shimon Peres said the new wars of the 21st century are media wars, ideological wars, proxy wars, and economic wars. Iran is fighting all of those wars by orchestrating an Islamic attack on the mosque of Omar during Jerusalem Day. What transpired was Hamas radicals were sent out of the mosque to attack Jews, with stones, with bottles, and anything possible—and then to run back into the mosque.

Their plan was to provoke the Israeli police to come into the mosque then to spread the big lie that Israelis were desecrating the mosque and attacking worshippers. Don't think for a minute that the timing and the planning did not come from Iran, because it did. Iran knew exactly what it was doing and what it would accomplish with the riots and the missiles.

The globally media took the bait feeding and fueling media terror, by publishing stories that equate Hamas and Israel with moral equivalency, claiming that Hamas is the victim, that they are simply worshippers in the mosque being attacked by Israeli Nazi storm troopers

The majority of the images you see on print and TV are showing suffering Palestinians What about suffering Jews? We’re talking about over 1,000 rockets fired at Israel. What would the United States do if 1,000 rockets were fired at Texas? Tell Texans to give them the Alamo.

There is evidence of Iranian involvement throughout the recent attacks on Israel. The use of violence in Jerusalem on Quds day last Friday was no coincidence. Quds day was established by the Iranian regime after the revolution of 1979. Iran’s top military spokesman General Abolfazl Shekarchi warned months ago that Iran would destroy Tel Aviv and Haifa .

Ramez al-Halabi, a Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) official, in a television broadcast from Iraq on May 7th, brazenly disclosed his group’s deep ties to Iran. PIJ, which operates primarily out of Gaza, has, in conjunction with Hamas (also Iranian-backed), been responsible for the launch of hundreds of missiles aimed at Israeli population centers.

In his remarks, Habai boasted of “the terror group buying their weaponry with Iranian money and fielding that weaponry under the supervision of Iranian experts”. He was quoted as saying, “I am not sorry, I am proud to say that the rockets that are used to pound Tel Aviv have an Iranian signature on them, the signature of Qassem Soleimani.”

President Biden, like President Obama, seeks to expedite the removal of all economic sanctions and the unfreezing of Iranian assets the net effect of rewarding Iran for there attack on Israel by refill Hamas drained coffers, and providing Iran the ability once again, to rebuild Hamas missile arsenal even though the US classifies Hamas as a terrorists organization .

Countering Iranian expansion into Syria, Israel over the last four years has vigorously struck out at Iranian weapon depots and military assets in Syria as they have also had to do in Lebanon .

I had the unfortunate opportunity to be with the marines Saturday Oct 22nd night before 241 US service personnel – including 220 Marines and 21 other service personnel were killed by Iran as they used their proxies Hezbollah to do their devilish act just as they did with Hamas in Israel.

Imagine if you will for a moment that the Klu Klux Klan was in New Jersey, killing blacks in Harlem and firing rockets into Harlem, demanding that all black people get out of Harlem and Harlem must become a white state. Would America support that? There is no chance in the world America would. And yet America is telling Jews who have made a mistake and end up in Gaza, and were thrown out of the police station and ripped apart like mad dogs, to give the Palestinians a state.

The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud told me that “there cannot be two capitals in Jerusalem or it would be a terror capital. The Palestinians are fools. They should copy Israel, not fight it. “No one in the Arab world wants the Palestinians. They've seen their conduct. They've seen what they've done in Israel and they don't want to have anything to do with them, including Jordan.

Biden said on Tuesday, May 11, the Palestinian people have the right to safety and security, just as Israelis do.

Would he say that about al Qaeda when they attacked us on 9/11, or ISIS? Since when do terrorists have the right to safety and security?

When we fought World War ll we did not provide safety and security to the Nazis.

Gaza has become a terrorist state run by terrorist organizations. Since the day Israel was forced to give it to them for peace by delusional America politicians .

The ideology of the PLO is still in play. If you look at a Palestinian flag, you'll notice something. On the backside of the flag is a map, but it's not a map of Israel. Not of any of Israel. It all belongs to what they call Palestine. The Jews are all illegal.

Throughout the month of Ramadan, Hamas was inciting Arab Israelis in Jerusalem and throughout the country to attack Jews. Cars were being lit on fire. Gangs of Arab thugs were beating up Jews.

Iran marched its own troops on Jerusalem Day calling for the dreaded destruction of Israel and the end of Jews in Jerusalem. It was a well-orchestrated theatrical production with balloon bombs, Temple Mount riots, Damascus Gate riots, terrorist attacks, and missiles.

Hamas gave Israel an ultimatum. Get out and leave the Temple Mount by 6 p.m., or else. In other words, give up your sovereignty by 6 p.m. or else.

The main target for Iran’s regime is Israel. The Iranians are obsessed with Israel, the same way the Nazis were obsessed with the Jews. The regime claims Israel is really Palestine. An aggressive movement with money, training, and the direction of Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guard Corps, Palestinian Islamic Jihad Official Ramez Al-Halabi “The rockets we use to pound Tel Aviv, our weapons, our money, and our food are provided by Iran.”

Ziad Al-Nakhaleh of Islamic Jihad revealed in an interview that the high-profile Iranian Revolutionary Guard’s high commander, Ghassem Soleimani personally led the operation to send missiles and its technology to Palestine. Soleimani was killed in Iraq by U.S. drones in 2020.

On social media, Palestinian Islamic Jihad’s announced the use of a heavy Badr 3 rocket against the Jewish city of Ashkelon in Israel. Badr is a rocket made in Iran.

Ismail Haniyeh, a senior Hamas leader, has publicly thanked Iran as the primary supporter of Hamas missiles used by Hamas and Islamic Jihad groups are from Iran. Iran increased the money sent to Hamas to $30 million per month in 2019 in exchange for intel on Israel, even after the U.S. left the nuclear deal in 2018.

The big lie was coined by Adolf Hitler, when wrote Mein Kampf, to describe the use of a lie so "colossal" that no one would believe that someone "could have the impudence to distort the truth so infamously."

Hamas told Netanyahu’s government that they would not "overdo" the rockets in exchange for Israel allowing the distribution of Qatari money on the condition that the money be distributed under at the rate of $100 per family. We’re talking about $75 million. You can be sure that $75 million would never get to the families. They would only be used to build bombs to blow up Jews. When the PA elections looked as if Hamas was about to win over Fatah, Mahmoud Abbas decided to cancel the elections. The cancellation of the elections demanded a show of might from Hamas and Islamic Jihad which, of course, meant violence and terror.

Encouraging violence through the Imams and then the shooting of rockets and missiles over the obvious scapegoat – Israel – was a no brainer. All they had to do was incite a return of fire from the IDF and the world was back on the bandwagon of condemning the Jews for defending themselves! The collective Jew Israel is hated as much as the singular Jew by the media . You can’t say the N word or the J word Jew but you can say the I word Israel. The IDF Air Force's pinpointing of the arms’ factories, intelligence, and internet intelligence centers successfully killed several of the main players from Hamas.

To ensure that their headquarters are in residential areas, Hamas has used schools and hospitals with children as human shields so the moment a child dies the entire world sees it and views Hamas as the victims.

It leads to a Jerry Lewis-type telethon to raise hundreds of millions of dollars for more weapons and to garnish support for their causes. The only thing Hamas and Islamic Jihad needed was a green light from its sponsor Iran.

Mike Evans is a #1 New York Times bestselling author with 108 published books. He is the founder of Friends of Zion Museum in Jerusalem of which the late president Shimon Peres, Israel’s ninth president, was the chairman. He also serves as a founding member on the Trump Evangelical Faith Initiative and has 77 million Facebook followers on the Jerusalem Prayer Team.