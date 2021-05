Police on Sunday morning arrested 3 vehicle occupants on the Arava Road (Route 90), after reports that they rioted and that one of the occupants waved a gun at other cars.

Police dispatched to the scene located the vehicle and arrested the driver and two passengers.

In a search of the car, an Airsoft pistol was found.

The three were transferred for questioning in the Eilat region, and police will ask to extend their arrests.