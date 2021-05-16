Attempted ramming attack near Hebron

On Saturday night, Palestinian Authority Arab's vehicle broke through an IDF military checkpoint and attempted to run over IDF soldiers southwest of Hebron.

An IDF soldier at the scene acted to stop the vehicle according to standard procedures by firing toward it, and succeeded in foiling the attack.

Ynet quoted an IDF statement as saying: "A Palestinian vehicle attempted to ram soldiers at a military checkpoint near the Dahariya Junction in the Judea Brigade region. IDF forces present at the location proceeded with suspect arrest protocol, which included firing."

None of the soldiers were injured, Ynet reported.

Separately, an IDF soldier was lightly injured by gunfire during a violent disruption of order near Qalqiliya.