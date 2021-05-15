IDF Video: What Can You Do in 15 Seconds?

People take cover as a siren sounds a warning of incoming rockets fired from the

Imagine you have just 15 seconds to find shelter from rockets being fired at you. This is the reality for people who live in southern Israel.

Since the beginning of Operation Guardian of the Walls on May 10, 2021, terrorists in Gaza fired thousands of rockets toward Israel, leaving Israelis with as little as 15 seconds to run for their lives.

