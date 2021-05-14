Deputy leader of northern branch of Islamic Movement arrested

The Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) and the Israel Police on Friday Kamal Al-Khatib, deputy leader of the outlawed northern branch of the Islamic Movement, in Kafr Kanna in the Galilee.

Nine people were injured, four of them seriously, in clashes that broke out between locals and security forces during the arrest.

The Shin Bet said that "Khatib used his public status to stir up and inflame the rioters on the Temple Mount and throughout the country. It was made clear to him that his messages encourage terrorist activity against the State of Israel. Despite these warnings, he continued to incite and encourage civilians to engage in violent and illegal activities."

Khatib is the deputy to Raed Salah, head of the Islamic Movement who served a jail sentence for incitement.

Like Salah, Khatib is no stranger to incitement against Israel. Shortly after Salah was sentenced to jail, his deputy continued to urge Muslims to carry out terrorist attacks against Israel, calling for Israeli Arabs to take part in the "intifada" against Israel.

Khatib banned until October 2017 from entering Jerusalem or Al-Aqsa mosque. In July 2017, he claimed that Israeli authorities "persecute the activists by arresting dozens of them, preventing their entry to Jerusalem and Al Aqsa, and forbidding them to travel abroad."

