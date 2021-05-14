"Sad and shocking" anti-Semitic vandalism hits Norwich, UK

The front door of a religious institution in Norwich, UK was vandalized with an anti-Semitic slur, the phrase “Free Palestine” and a swastika in black spray paint.

The Norfolk Constabulary released a statement appealing for witnesses following the incident in Norwich, which they described as “criminal damage.”

They stated the incident happened some time between Thursday evening and Friday.

“Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and officers are conducting reassurance patrols in the area,” they stated.

“This is sad and shocking to see and we will not tolerate this kind of hatred in our city,” Norwich City Council said.

“There’s no place for hate of any kind in our community. Hate causes problems across the world, including the Middle East. We stand together in our desire for peace & will not be divided,” said MP Clive Lewis.

