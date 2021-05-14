Benny Gantz to Facebook and TikTok executives: You must take action

Justice Minister Benny Gantz (Blue and White) held a Zoom meeting Thursday night with Facebook executives Nick Clegg, Vice President for Global Affairs and Communications; Joel Kaplan, Vice President of Global Public Policy; and Jordana Cutler, Public Policy Director, Israel & the Jewish Diaspora.

He also held a Zoom meeting with TikTok executives Cormac Keenan, Head of Trust & Safety; Theo Bertram, TikTok's Director of Government Relations and Public Policy in Europe; and Liz Kanter, Director of Government Relations and Public Policy.

Gantz called upon them to commit to removing from their social media sites content which incites to violence or spreads disinformation, and emphasized the importance of responding quickly to appeals from the governmental cyber bureau.

Gantz further asked these social media corporations to proactively initiate removal of content that incites to violence or encourages terror.

“These are measures that will directly prevent the violence that is being intentionally stirred through social media by extremist elements that are seeking to do damage to our country,” he said. “We are in a moment of social emergency, and we expect your assistance.”

The executives expressed their commitment to act quickly and effectively to prevent incitement on their networks and the violence it can engender, and further relayed their condolences to the Israeli families who have lost loved ones.