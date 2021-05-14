Hotovely on the BBC: Would you have sat quietly if London had been attacked?

Israel’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Tzipi Hotovely, has in recent days conducted interviews with the foreign media, as part of Israel's public diplomacy campaign in the international arena.

Among others, Hotovely was interviewed by CNN, Sky News and a number of programs on the BBC.

In an interview with Sky News, Hotovely blasted the Palestinian Authority envoy to Britain after he accused Israel of ethnic cleansing, saying, "I have never heard such hypocritical things. Jews and Arabs have lived side by side in Jerusalem for years. Those young Arab provocateurs are the ones who hurt this fabric. They are the ones who need to provide explanations as to why they are attacking innocent Jews in the city."

In an interview with the BBC, Hotovely said, "Jerusalem is not a settlement and Jews are not settlers in their country. The State of Israel gives Muslims full freedom of worship on the Temple Mount, but unfortunately they took advantage of the holy site to launch a violent attack on innocent Israelis."

"Would you have sat quietly if London had been under constant missile attack? At this time, all democracies should stand by Israel in the fight against Islamic terrorism," Hotovely stated.