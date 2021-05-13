Jew shot in Lod, soldier seriously injured by Arab mob in Jaffa

An Israeli soldier was attacked and injured by a lynch mob in Jaffa Thursday evening, as Arab rioting in mixed cities across Israel continues.

The 19-year-old soldier was treated at the scene before being evacuated to Ichilov Medical Center in Tel Aviv for further treatment.

The soldier is listed in serious condition, and is suffering from a cerebral hemorrhage stemming from the attack. Hospital officials reported that the soldier is also suffering from a fractured skull, and has been transferred for an emergency operation.

The IDF has opened an investigation into the attack.

In a separate incident Thursday night, a Jewish man was shot in the mixed Arab-Jewish city of Lod.

The victim, an MDA paramedic, was treated at the scene before being rushed to Assaf HaRofe Medical Center, where he is listed in serious condition.

Authorities across Israel are gearing up for further Arab riots Thursday night through Friday morning.

Israel’s 100 emergency call line reported a record number of calls requesting assistance from police, with some 153,000 calls since Monday. Of those, 36,500 were responded to by police.