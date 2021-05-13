Andrew Yang: 'I mourn for every Palestinian life taken'

Businessman and New York City mayoral hopeful Andrew Yang walked back his show of solidarity with Israel, following criticism from activists on the progressive Left, including staffers in the Yang campaign.

On Monday, Yang tweeted support for Israel after terrorists in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip launched a wave of rocket attacks.

“I'm standing with the people of Israel who are coming under bombardment attacks, and condemn the Hamas terrorists. The people of NYC will always stand with our brothers and sisters in Israel who face down terrorism and persevere.”

The tweet drew a mixed response, however, with the Stop Anti-Semitism organization lauding the candidate’s show of support for Israel, while some on the Left, including New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and even some of his own campaign staffers, criticized Yang for showing public support for the Jewish state.

“Utterly shameful for Yang to try to show up to an Eid event after sending out a chest-thumping statement of support for a strike killing 9 children, especially after his silence as Al-Aqsa was attacked,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. “But then to try that in Astoria? During Ramadan?! They will let you know.”

On Wednesday, Yang walked back his first tweet, releasing a longer statement calling his initial comments “overly simplistic”.

“I spoke to a group of volunteers for the campaign yesterday,” Yang wrote, “some of whom have been with me for years.”

“Many of them were upset with my recent tweet expressing solidarity with the people of Israel in conjunction with the violence in the region this week that has claimed the lives of innocents and children on both sides.”

“They expressed to me that they follow and support me for a number of reasons, one is that I am a clear-headed person who follows facts. The other is that I am a human being who stands for universal values of fellowship and goodwill. They felt that my tweet was overly simplistic in my treatment of a conflict that has a long and complex history full of tragedies. And they felt it failed to acknowledge the pain and suffering on both sides.”

“They were, of course, correct.”

“I mourn for every Palestinian life taken before its time as I do for every Israeli. Suffering and pain and violence and death suffered by anyone hurts us all. All people want to be able to live in peace. We all want that for ourselves and for our children.”

“Support for a people does not make one blind to the pain and suffering of others. Again, most everyone simply wants to be able to live and pray in peace.”

“And that is what we want as well. I join with millions around the world in praying that the current situation be resolved as quickly as possible, peacefully and with minimal suffering. For those who have spoken to me on this – thank you. Continue to believe in humanity.”

Former US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman excoriated Yang’s reversal, tweeting: “Oh please. Did you really need to apologize for standing with Israel against anti Semitic, misogynistic, homophobic terrorists and thugs. When did that become so controversial? If I still lived in NY you would have lost my vote with this mea culpa.”